The canceled Popeye movie by Genndy Tartakovsky leaked online

Popeye doesn't get enough love these days. As far as the younger set is concerned, the only nautical characters that matter are Spongebob, Moana, and Monkey D. Luffy. Considering Popeye's importance to the history of animation, you'd think there'd be more of a concerted effort to keep the character's popularity buoyant.

In 2014, Sony Pictures Animation thought about breathing new life into Popeye with a CGI movie. Since almost every cartoon character and their mother(I bet you forgot about the Underdog movie) got a 21st-century reboot, it seemed like Popeye was long overdue for a trip into the third dimension. The project became even more enticing when animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky was chosen to helm the film.

Sadly, Sony canceled the project despite completing a sizeable portion of the film. For years, fans thought that the only remnant of the film would be the official teaser that showed off some early animation. However, the animatic of the entire movie found its way online. Sony removed the movie from YouTube, but I'm sure a reupload wouldn't be too hard to find.