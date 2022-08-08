Last week, we learned that Warner Brothers put the kibosh on the new Batgirl film, starring Leslie Grace and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. I expect the nearly-finished film will eventually make its way out of the vault as a cult curiosity, like Roger Corman's unreleased live-action "The Fantastic Four" (1994), as seen below. Until that time though, we can enjoy the above behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage shot in Glasgow, Scotland. In it, you can see Grace as Batgirl on her Batcycle and tangling with Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser.
Watch footage from the cancelled Batgirl movie
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- DC Comics
- movies
John Leguizamo isn't happy with James Franco playing Fidel Castro
Hollywood has slowly started to alter their bizarre history of whitewashing characters and casting white actors to play minorities. It's weird that it took this long, but, hey, better late than never. Even though there have been some changes in modernity, the practice hasn't entirely fallen out of favor. Thankfully, Hollywood isn't casting actors like… READ THE REST
How Black Panther's Danai Gurira uses art to help change the world
Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans began dissecting every strip of footage for plot points and easter eggs. Although it's a safe bet to assume that T'Challa's sister Shuri will take over the Black Panther mantle, the trailer plays coy enough for fans to view Danai Gurira's character, Okoye,… READ THE REST
Colin Farrell shines in the trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin
One of the main takeaways from Matt Reeves' The Batman was Colin Farrell's mesmerizing performance as the Penguin. The talented actor was so thoroughly caked in makeup and prosthetics that unless you had prior knowledge, it would've been impossible to tell Farrell was behind the performance. Despite the fact that Farrell has been working consistently for the… READ THE REST
Light up with a pipe that's made to make smoking simple
There's a lot of reasons to buy a new smoking piece. Maybe you dropped your old one and that cool glass octopus build doesn't work so well when it's in a million pieces. Perhaps you're making the switch from rolling your own to something a little less cumbersome. Or maybe you just want an upgrade. Whatever… READ THE REST
Life's hard enough, which is why this flexible lighter is a game-changer
From ensuring you have enough money for gas this week to keeping up with today's politics, life is far from easy. And everyday things like making dinner, commuting to work, and even lighting candles should be the least of your worries. But when it comes to reaching down into the jar of your favorite candle, unable to… READ THE REST
These $29 game design and development courses might make learning as fun as the real thing
Gaming is something that most people can appreciate. Whether you're into the classics, a casual gamer, or a die-hard who plays all the time, there are many different ways to enjoy the hobby. But we think it's safe to say, novice or professional, we're all interested in how games even come to be. If you're fascinated by gaming… READ THE REST