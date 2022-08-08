Watch footage from the cancelled Batgirl movie

Last week, we learned that Warner Brothers put the kibosh on the new Batgirl film, starring Leslie Grace and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. I expect the nearly-finished film will eventually make its way out of the vault as a cult curiosity, like Roger Corman's unreleased live-action "The Fantastic Four" (1994), as seen below. Until that time though, we can enjoy the above behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage shot in Glasgow, Scotland. In it, you can see Grace as Batgirl on her Batcycle and tangling with Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser.

image: Ekaterina_Minaeva/Shutterstock