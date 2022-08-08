Watch: Frenzy Waterpark guest big splash

Andrew Yi
Image: Cherstva / Shutterstock

Located in Torreilles, France, Frenzy WaterPark bills itself as "Most Extreme Waterpark of Europe 🔥", where this guest went for extra distance by jumping off a pergola onto the "JUMP XTREM" water slide:

Flawless Execution from oddlysatisfying

To quote Kirby Ferguson: "As Isaac Newton once said, we stand on the shoulders of giants — which is what he was doing when he adapted that saying from Bernard de Chartres", this unprofessional remix was adapted from an older Frenzy WaterPark video "performed by professionals or supervised by professionals":

YAAAAAY 🤯🚀 @jucrewsade did it !! 🔥 Never try this, it's a professional ⚠️

Here's another Frenzy WaterPark video, with slightly less air:

Rendez-vous demain dès 19h pour notre BEST TRICKS 2022 placé sous le signe du Texas et des cow-boys 🏜😍Avec la présence de youtubeurs, d'influenceurs et de riders plus chauds que jamais 🔥Entrée gratuite dès 19h pour en prendre plein les yeux 🤩Spectacle suivi par une nocturne exceptionnelle au tarif de 15€ seulement jusqu'à 00h 🚀🌙

And yet another video enhanced with a "tiny planet" effect:

Quand je dis à mon oncle qu'il n'est pas capable de se jeter de la piste 10 🤯😂

