10-year-old called to play guitar with Green Day during Outside Lands show

At Saturday's Outside Lands concert in San Francisco, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong asked, "Alright, who knows how to play the guitar? I need a guitarist. I need a guitar-ISH. It's only three fucking chords." Over at stage left, a 10-year-old boy named Montgomery got Billie Joe's attention, saying he could play.

"Alright kid, get your ass up here!"

SFGate: