A live-action Pac-Man movie is in the works

More than forty years after Pac-Man fever burned through the United States, a live-action film starring the character is now in the works. Of course, the insatiable Pac-Man previously spawned two TV series, including one from Hanna-Barbera and another from Disney. No word on who will play the lead—or Inky, Pinky, Blinky, or Clyde, for that matter.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "the project hails from Bandai Namco Entertainment — the company behind PAC-MAN, as well as games like Galaga and Tekken — and Wayfarer Studios, the production company founded by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz."

Waka waka.