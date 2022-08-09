After Trump raid, Laura Ingraham threatens U.S. military: "When we get power back …"

Fox host Laura Ingraham not only dropped the network's charade of "news" and objectivity last night, she did it with fascist flair. Following the raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago house, she threatened the U.S. military and other U.S. officials with the royal "we."

"When We get power back, it's time to hold everyone accountable — the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power," the MAGA mouthpiece said. "All of them have to be held accountable. All of them." Yep, straight from the fascist playbook.

Ingraham: When we get power back, it's time to hold everyone accountable.. the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power pic.twitter.com/RnnXH6uL1M — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

Front page thumbnail image of Laura Ingraham by Andrew F. Kazmierski / shutterstock.com