Mental hospital nurse busted for knocking on paranoid patient's door and then hiding

A nurse at a psychiatric hospital in Scotland was given a two-year "caution order," essentially an official warning, for knocking on the door of a patient with paranoia and then hiding. According to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Douglas Masson of Royal Edinburgh Hospital put the patient at risk of "psychological and/or emotional harm." Masson, who has been a nurse for 30 years, apologized to the patient and was given additional training. From News.stv:

Mr Masson was also accused of telling the user "you won't be getting out of here, you are delusional" ahead of their tribunal hearing on October 2, 2019. However, this charge was never proven as the patient's evidence was found to be "vague and inconsistent".

(In other news, I learned the prank Masson pulled is known as "chappy" in Scotland and "knock, knock, ginger" in southern England.)