Motown maestro Lamont Dozier who wrote countless songs you know and love, RIP

The extraordinary Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier who co-wrote such iconic songs "You Can't Hurry Love" and "My World Is Empty Without You" for The Supremes, "Heat Wave" for Martha and the Vandellas, and "How Sweet It Is" for Marvin Gaye, has died at age 81. In collaboration with Brian and Eddie Holland, Dozier penned 15 number one singles and more than 80 that made the Top 40.

"It was as if we were playing the lottery and winning every time," Dozier wrote in his autobiography How Sweet It Is.

