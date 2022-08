Guga Foods is one of my favorite YouTube channels because he tries fun stuff with steak and barbeque. This video shows what happens when Guga forgets he is dry-aging prime rib in Maple syrup.

You can easily jump around in Guga's videos and, after watching the prep, skip to the taste test. I did not expect these results and figured the control steak would win. The real lesson here was how much discard it took to get to edible meat.

Image: screen grab