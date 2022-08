This morning Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment during a New York deposition. Thus, according to Trump's own criterion, the former twice-impeached president is not innocent.

"Taking the Fifth, I think it's disgraceful," he said about Hillary Clinton during his "Lock her up" drumbeat in 2016 (see video below). "The mob takes the Fifth! If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" Yes, that's what we'd all like to know.

So I heard he took the fifth? pic.twitter.com/F6y0IpNhAd — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com