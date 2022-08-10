GOP online mob violently threatens judge who ordered Trump's search warrant

Far-right extremists, aka MAGA Republicans, are now violently threatening the judge who allegedly signed the search warrant allowing the FBI to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Using platforms such as 4chan, Telegram, Gab, and Trump's Truth Social, loyal Trump pawns are naming the judge, disclosing his alleged phone number and address along with the names of his relatives, and posting messages such as "This is the piece of shit judge who approved FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago – I see a rope around his neck," "That is a k***. And a pedophile … He should be tried for treason and executed," and "Let's find out if he has children….where they go to school, where they live…EVERYTHING," according to Vice.
From Vice:
"The threats against Judge Reinhart in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago raid are significant," Daniel J. Jones, founder of Advance Democracy, told VICE News. "In addition to the antisemitic and violent slurs, we're seeing his address and other personal information being shared online—with the implied or explicit purpose of 'real-life' action."
Right-wing news outlets have also tried to connect the judge to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Reinhart worked as a federal prosecutor until 2008, and a day after he quit, he became the defense attorney for a number of Epstein's employees, including his pilots and a scheduler, according to his 2018 Miami Herald report. The link between Reinhart and Epstein has been weaponized by Trump supporters to incorrectly imply Reinhart was Epstein's own lawyer, and, by extension, was corrupt and possibly a pedophile.
"The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously," a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals told VICE News when asked for comment about the threats. "While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process."
The FBI deferred comment to the U.S. Marshals, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida told VICE News "the Court has no comment."