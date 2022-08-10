GOP online mob violently threatens judge who ordered Trump's search warrant

Far-right extremists, aka MAGA Republicans, are now violently threatening the judge who allegedly signed the search warrant allowing the FBI to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Using platforms such as 4chan, Telegram, Gab, and Trump's Truth Social, loyal Trump pawns are naming the judge, disclosing his alleged phone number and address along with the names of his relatives, and posting messages such as "This is the piece of shit judge who approved FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago – I see a rope around his neck," "That is a k***. And a pedophile … He should be tried for treason and executed," and "Let's find out if he has children….where they go to school, where they live…EVERYTHING," according to Vice.

From Vice: