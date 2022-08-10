Reddit user shows the rest of us Duolingo nerds what it looks like to complete an entire language

As a Duolingo addict, this Reddit user's accomplishment is something I can only aspire to. Rather than jump from one language to another the way I do once I'm halfway through (Spanish, French, Portuguese, Japanese, Swahili…), this Duo user plowed through the same language — Spanish — for "literal years." And it paid off. In the video below, look at his "report card," displaying all 10 units (which contain more than 1,282 "crown levels," or lessons, in total) of purple circles — the color that denotes the highest level possible for each pack of unit lessons in this gamified language app. Congrats, er, felicidades!

Front page thumbnail image: My own Duolingo chart (which only shows my best scores!)