School locked down after student seen with handgun… but it wasn't that

Schools in Upson County, Georgia went on lock-down yesterday after a student told his parents that he saw a boy in the restroom point a handgun at another student in the restroom. Fortunately, the handgun turned out not to be a weapon but rather a massage gun.

"Through investigation, it was found that a male student had a hand-held massager that resembled a handgun. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student," Thomson-Upson County officials were quoted as saying by Fox5Atlanta.

No word on what the boy intended to scare others with the device or, y'know, offer massages.