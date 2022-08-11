Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis has started a jigsaw puzzle company

J Mascis of the mighty Dinosaur Jr has launched a jigsaw puzzle company. Called Puzzle Heads, it's a subscription service that delivers a fresh puzzle to your door three or six times a year, for $81 or $150, respectively. The puzzles are, unsurprisingly, album art. The first puzzle is David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars." From the NME:

Other upcoming puzzles in 2022 include ones based on Joy Division's 'Unknown Pleasures', Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen's 'Like I Used To', Dinosaur Jr.'s 'Dinosaur' and Wilco's 'Star Wars'.

Per the service's official website, Mascis enlisted designer Aaron Draplin to bring the idea to life. "Much like the vinyl clubs we all love, Puzzle Heads will leave a puzzle with amazing iconography curated by the team on your door step every other month," it reads.