Disney has usurped Netflix's position as largest streaming company

Deep down, we knew it was going to be Disney. It's always Disney. When Disney announced they were going to make a streaming service, reality started a stopwatch to time how long it would take the house of mouse to swallow its competition whole. Every streaming service tried to put up a fight, but in the end, Disney was too strong. They are, to borrow a phrase from their character Thanos, inevitable.

However, even though their eventual dominance was only a matter of time, I can't imagine anyone would predict that Disney's ascension to the top of the streaming mountain would happen this soon. Even though the platform has a ton of solid content, Disney plus's success is a story of Netflix's failure. For the last few months, Netflix has suffered historic losses in profits and subscribers. Consequently, Disney, through all of its various streaming platforms, has become the largest company in the field.