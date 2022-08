In an obvious publicity stunt, a man was recorded smoking a cigarette as he lay sprawled across a row of seats on a passenger jet in India. I think the guy who recorded the video was in on the stunt, as he focuses on a name printed on the man's pants.

He gives off the vibes of Robert De Niro smoking a cigar in the movie theater in Cape Fear.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, India's Minister for Civil Aviation, said the man was "banned from flying on Spicejet flights for 15 days." That's it?

A video viral in social media raises serious questions about the Aviation Safety



A person named Bobby Kataria is seen in video, sitting inside the flight and smoking cigarette .



Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia updates that the Investigation into the matter is going on@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/G0Msa2Ik23 — Sameer Dixit (@sameerdixit16) August 11, 2022