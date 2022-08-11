Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind looks surprisingly fun

Say whatever you want about Mortal Kombat's janky gameplay; no one can take away from the franchise's ability to create stellar character designs. One of the primary reasons Mortal Kombat has remained a fixture in our culture well beyond its sell-by date is the iconic designs and world-building the IP trades in. Arguably, the series was at its strongest during the original trilogy from a design standpoint. From a financial perspective, Mortal Kombat is doing better than ever. With the extra greenbacks in their coffers, Mortal Kombat has started to create a new series of straight-to-DVD animated movies.

In the video linked above, you can take a look at the new Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind trailer that features favorite fan characters Blind Kenshi and Sub Zero. It's weird to be in a timeline when Mortal Kombat animated films are superior to their live-action equivalent, but sometimes you have to take what you can get.