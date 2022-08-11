Steve Bannon marks Trump for death

Donald Trump, though presumably smart enough to decline drinks offered by Steve Bannon, was nonetheless marked for death today by his former employee. The "deep state may try to assassinate Trump", Bannon told Info Wars, attaching the vaguest of causes to the most specific of effects.



"I do not think it's beyond this administrative state and their Deep State apparatus to actually try to work on the assassination of President Trump. I think everything's on the table. I think his security ought to be at the highest level."