Watch: Two brave cops face obstinate turkey in apartment break-in

Two Wisconsin cops responded to a break-in with apprehension and perhaps a bit of fear. It wasn't a human they were dealing with, after all, but a turkey on the loose. Armed with gloves and a net, the two officers hemmed and hawed, trying to boost each other's confidence before facing the intruder. "It's a turkey, not a tiger," one of them said. Once inside the apartment, it was quite a showdown, with one officer asking the other, "What are you hiding for?" and wishing they had two nets. The ruffled creature gave the officers a turkey run for their money, but eventually the bird was captured and eventually released. (See video below.)

Via HuffPost

Front page thumbnail image: Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin / Axon Bodycam (screengrab)