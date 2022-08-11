What if Rob Liefeld had drawn Watchmen?

Sure, Watchmen might be generally revered as the greatest graphic novel of all time. But I'm sure one or two people have wondered: how much better could it have been if Dave Gibbons' art had more pouches and big guns and fewer feet? In other words: what if Alan Moore's script had been illustrated by Rob Liefeld instead?!

Wonder no more, intrepid reader, for the Liefeldian Twitter Shitpost Artist known only as Positively Liefeldian has turned this monstrosity into a reality — and it's ever bit as gloriously awful as I hoped it would be.

Such an iconic moment, Doctor Manhattan on Mars – so why is he so small and boring looking?! And if he can manipulate his size why isn't he really buff like Captain America instead of all scrawny? #watchmen #liefeld #comics pic.twitter.com/5Ctvz30cIj — Positively Liefeldian 🚫🦶🏿 (@Lie_Felled) July 29, 2022

Rorschach is obviously the badass hero of Watchmen so why does he look like such a dweeb? Let's give him some nice bouffant hair and a more expressive face! And we don't need to see any feet! #watchmen #liefeld #comics pic.twitter.com/uBDCFVLNlK — Positively Liefeldian 🚫🦶🏿 (@Lie_Felled) July 29, 2022

How are we meant to know Adrian's the baddie if he's not intensely grinning all evil-like? You've also underplayed Dan's shock – his mouth needs to be wide open! #watchmen #liefeld #comics pic.twitter.com/yR3ntYso7A — Positively Liefeldian 🚫🦶🏿 (@Lie_Felled) August 3, 2022

Dave, baby, Laurie is meant to be a hottie – she's gotta have realistic proportions, and you need to move the camera more. #watchmen #liefeld #comics pic.twitter.com/SgPo7AsXg3 — Positively Liefeldian 🚫🦶🏿 (@Lie_Felled) August 2, 2022