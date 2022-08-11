What if Rob Liefeld had drawn Watchmen?

Sure, Watchmen might be generally revered as the greatest graphic novel of all time. But I'm sure one or two people have wondered: how much better could it have been if Dave Gibbons' art had more pouches and big guns and fewer feet? In other words: what if Alan Moore's script had been illustrated by Rob Liefeld instead?!
Wonder no more, intrepid reader, for the Liefeldian Twitter Shitpost Artist known only as Positively Liefeldian has turned this monstrosity into a reality — and it's ever bit as gloriously awful as I hoped it would be.