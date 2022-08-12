Colorado eliminates sales tax on incontinence products, diapers, period products, corrective glasses, contact lenses, and more

Following up on Colorado Governor Jared Polis' June 9, 2022 "100 ways" to save you money initiative, a new landmark bipartisan law (House Bill 22-1055) was signed on August 8, 2022. The effective start date is unclear, but Feminine hygiene/period products and diapers will be indefinitely exempt from state sales and use tax on either August 10, 2022 or January 1, 2023. The new House Bill 22-1055 law codifies:

(2) The following are exempt from taxation under part 1 of this article 26:

(k) All sales of nonprescription drugs or materials when furnished by a practitioner as part of professional services provided to a patient; and

(l) All sales of corrective eyeglasses, contact lenses, or hearing aids; AND

(m) (I) ALL SALES OF PERIOD PRODUCTS PURCHASED ON AND AFTER JANUARY 1, 2023.