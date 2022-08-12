Congress genius Bob Good knows more than 99% of scientists: "There is no climate crisis!"

"There is no climate crisis!" says far-right conservative Rep. Bob Good (R–VA). "It is a hoax!"

Phew, glad to hear that this summer's global record-breaking heatwaves and wildfires — affecting millions of people across the United States, the U.K., France, Portugal, and many countries in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia — aren't really real.

The record-breaking rains in California's Death Valley last week that stranded 1,000 people? Phew, apparently it's just a hoax! The fact that Arizona's Lake Powell — which the Western United States depends on for power — is dangerously close to becoming a "deadpool"? Yep, you guessed it. The deadliest 24-hour period of tornados in the U.S. that hit at least eight states in December? Nope, no crisis at all. Because that's what the Big Lie-supporting gentleman in Congress is telling us — as opposed to the more than 99% of scientists who say otherwise.