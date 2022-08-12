Fox "News" did what it did best last night when Tucker Carlson's guest host Brian Kilmeade pretended that a photoshopped image of U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart — who signed off on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago FBI search — was real. The faux news channel used a meme of Reinhart, in which his face was superimposed over that of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (now dead) getting a foot rub on a private plane from his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell (now imprisoned). The original photo of Reinart was taken in 2017 while he was "waiting out a hurricane hoping to watch the New York Giants," according to Yahoo!
Fox airs fake photo of Trump search judge getting massage by Ghislaine Maxwell
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- brian kilmeade
- faux news
- fox
- memes
- tucker carlson
Why is 1970s character "Little Miss" having a moment?
Little Miss is having a moment. Surely you've seen the new "Little Miss" memes floating all over the internet, and showing up on your news feeds. Have you wondered what's going on? Why are Little Miss illustrations, which have been around since 1971, currently trending? Chance Townsend of Mashable explains: Yes, that's right, the colorful… READ THE REST
One of the coolest versions of Rush E you can find on the internet
Anything can become a competition if you try hard enough. There's been a meme circulating in the music community for a while known as Rush E. The song was initially perceived as a piece of music that would be "impossible for a human being to play." With the internet being the internet, several musicians threw their… READ THE REST
The rise of the Gentle-Minions
Look, folks, hordes of people showing up to ironically watch a film isn't new. Without legions of fans ironically showing up to consistently watch The Room, we wouldn't know the brilliance of Tommy Wiseau. However, the "Gentle Minions" that show up in droves to watch the most recent entry in the Despicable Me series, Minions: The Rise of Gru,… READ THE REST
Invest in your kids' education and those in need with these great e-learning programs
As summer comes to an end, getting your kids excited about their education can be as hard as convincing them to eat some broccoli along with their pizza. But with helpful — and dare we say fun — e-learning programs, your kids can fully immerse themselves in their creativity, critical thinking skills, and more, and they can… READ THE REST
Step out in style with these waterproof hemp sneakers
Being comfortable when you travel is one of the simplest and most important ways to make any trip easier. And by any trip, that means a trip around the world or even a trip to the grocery store. The most effective way to get more comfortable is with a durable, supportive, and ideally stylish shoe. This hemp sneaker has… READ THE REST
Stop losing items to the mattress monster with these bed sheets, on sale during this charity event
We're always looking for ways to make sleep more comfortable and efficient. And when it comes to upping your snooze game, there are a number of ways to do it. Our preferred way to kick your ZZZs up a notch is to ensure your bedding is of superior quality. That's pretty easy and affordable thanks to our Back to Education… READ THE REST