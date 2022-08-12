Fox airs fake photo of Trump search judge getting massage by Ghislaine Maxwell

Carla Sinclair

Fox "News" did what it did best last night when Tucker Carlson's guest host Brian Kilmeade pretended that a photoshopped image of U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart — who signed off on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago FBI search — was real. The faux news channel used a meme of Reinhart, in which his face was superimposed over that of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (now dead) getting a foot rub on a private plane from his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell (now imprisoned). The original photo of Reinart was taken in 2017 while he was "waiting out a hurricane hoping to watch the New York Giants," according to Yahoo!