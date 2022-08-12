Golden Girls pop-up restaurant opens in Beverly Hills

Never underestimate the power of nostalgia. I'm sure it has not gone unnoticed that The Golden Girls, a sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992, has been experiencing a resurgence in interest in the past few years. Besides more merch than you can shake a stick at, there's a Golden Girls Day (July 30) its own convention called Golden-Con, and a "futuristic" animated series based on the TV show being "shopped around," AP reports. With that renewed interest now comes a pop-up restaurant that would make Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia—the show's characters—proud.

AP reports on The Golden Girls Kitchen in Beverly Hills:

Bucket Listers, an online events company, organized the pop-up. It had the blessing of Disney, which owns the rights to "Golden Girls." So, organizers were free to put Easter Egg references in the décor and the menu. Upon walking in, fans are immediately greeted by a bartender at the Shady Pines bar. Further inside is a replica of the women's kitchen counter, complete with a yellow wall phone. Behind the dining room is a recreation of Blanche's bedroom, including the iconic banana leaf bedspread and wallpaper.

The events company is planning to bring the pop-up to New York City, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago in the future.

