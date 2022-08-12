How Twisted Sister got that cameo in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure'

A metal band performing a song titled "Burn in Hell" may not seem like an obvious choice for a Pee-wee Herman vehicle but the character's creator, Paul Reubens, would disagree. In a recent interview on Robb Flynn's No Fuckin' Regrets, Dee Snider explains how his band Twisted Sister got a badass cameo in Pee-wee's Big Adventure. It started when Snider and Reubens met at the MTV New Year's Eve party and realized they had a mutual admiration of each other's work.
(Pee-wee Herman). Thumbnail image: Pee-wee's Big Adventure / Warner Bros (screengrab)