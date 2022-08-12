Kelli Rogers recorded this magical clip while paddleboarding with her grandchildren on the Salt River in Arizona's Tonto National Forest. Some might have you believe that this is just illusory motion but it's more likely that these are holy horses. The neigh-sayers are just trying to stirrup trouble.
Incredible video of horses appearing to walk on water
