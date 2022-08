Watch this video, featuring an adorable "parrot daddy" and his six blue and gold macaws. Johan Devenier, who lives in South Africa, hatched and raise the six macaws, who are now like his babies.

In the video, you can see Johan giving them baths, kissing them goodnight, tucking them into bed, feeding them, dancing with them, watching tv with them, and more.

He is absolutely in love with his birds, and they seem equally smitten. If you want more of Johan and his macaws, he also has an Instagram!