"The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie was attacked this morning as he was about to give a lecture in New York. As Rushdie — the writer who received death threats from Iran 1989 — was being introduced on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a man rushed the author and, according to an Associated Press reporter, was either repeatedly punched or stabbed.

From AP News:

The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.