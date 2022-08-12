The showdown we've all been waiting for: The Three Stooges vs. the Hulk

I hate to be "that guy," but they don't make movies like they used to. Where are comedy road trip films? What happened to the American gangster movie? And above all else, why did they stop making (inset comedy character/duo/trio here) meets (insert famous movie monster here) movies? Outside of Scooby Doo direct to DVD films, comedy characters don't rub elbows with "serious characters" anymore.

I know with the preponderance of Marvel films, we might all be a little sick of crossover flicks, but, lest we forget, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein inspired a young Quentin Tarantino. Can you imagine a world without Pulp Fiction? We owe comedy crossover films a massive debt.

In the video linked above, the aptly named YouTube channel, TVCrazyman, made a hilarious edit of The Incredible Hulk running into The Three Stooges. Considering the insane list of injuries The Three Stooges accrued during their film career, I feel like tangling with the Hulk wouldn't be too painful for them.