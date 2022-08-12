Watch: Montage shows Fox's Steve Doocy battling rare condition that has him uttering truths all week

Has someone been spiking Steve Doocy's coffee mug with Sodium Pentothal over at Fox & Friends? Or has the co-host been cloned by a Democratic body-snatching pod sent to Earth by space-lasers? All week the conservative has been acting peculiar, as if he can suddenly think. Watch in the montage below as he repeatedly pushes back against the GQP's conspiracy theories and baseless rhetoric on everything from the FBI's search warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to the Democrat–backed Inflation Reduction Act just passed in the Senate. Of course his condition is only intermittent, and should clear up in a few days.

Seriously what has gotten into Steve Doocy this week? pic.twitter.com/05oOvOrT9M — The Recount (@therecount) August 12, 2022