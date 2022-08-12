If this were real, it may have eased the challenge for me of getting through the first few episodes. And yes, the last few episodes made it all worthwhile.
Watch Stephen Colbert's deleted scenes from Severance!
Archer takes aim at its 13th season
Archer wasn't supposed to run this long. That's not to say series creator Adam Reed didn't engineer a pitch-perfect premise that had the potential to run for 13 seasons. It's just that no one suspected Archer to become successful enough to earn 13 seasons. Fans of Adam Reed swam to Archer like a life raft when Frisky Dingo, the series' immediate… READ THE REST
Watch Zoe from Sesame Street tell James Gandolfini that he never had the makings of a varsity athlete
Remember when watching television was supposed to be a leisure activity? Now, with an endless torrent of streaming services pouring into our living rooms, watching television has become a job. Friends will grill you about what show you're currently watching, which series they think you should be watching, and what you should watch next. People like to… READ THE REST
Check out how they made "Arcane" in the first episode of "Bridging the Rift"
Netflix's animated series Arcane is a curious paradox. The show was somehow an unexpected hit and a guaranteed success simultaneously. Based on the sprawling world of Riot Game's hit franchise League of Legends, an installed fanbase was undoubtedly ready to support the show before it was even conceived. Swaying casual fans who weren't already League of Legends loyalists to watch… READ THE REST
