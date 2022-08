A woman was none too pleased with a snake who greeted her as she walked out the front door. After accidentally stepping on the visitor, she let out a horror-pitched shriek – prompting a child to scream from within the house. But I'm not sure who was more terrified – the human or the snake, who slithered away faster than you can say "reptile."

Front page thumbnail image: Kyla Metzker / shutterstock.com