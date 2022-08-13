911 tape: Lauren Boebert's sex offender husband threatens neighbors

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's husband, convicted for lewd exposure after flashing his penis at youngsters at a bowling alley, is described in The Denver Post as a bully who menaces neighbors with impunity. It got copies of two 911 calls, one recorded while he was allegedly running over a mailbox.

"It's Lauren Boebert's jackass husband, Jayson Boebert."

During the call the second neighbor can be heard yelling at Jayson Boebert.

"Stop, you jackass! Get the f— out of here," he yelled. "Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?" … He calls Jayson Boebert "dumb as a post" and "irrational," then expresses concern about the being threatened and more.

"Jayson's probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here," he said.