Go down the road-trip rabbit hole with 'Make My Drive Fun'

Enter your road trip's "Point A" and "Point B" and the web app Make My Drive Fun will offer cool stuff for you see and do. I started playing around with it and it pointed out some "sites unseen" in my own travels. In my many, many years living in California, I've driven from the Bay Area to Los Angeles many, many times but never once did I know to stop at the anthropomorphic oil derricks in Coalinga or the world's longest running lightbulb in Livermore. Guess I was too busy anticipating, or digesting, that endless bowl of pea soup in Santa Nella.

(swissmiss)