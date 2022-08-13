'Ooh… Oh, no': Dave Coulier shares his reaction to first hearing 'You Oughta Know' on the radio

It's long been rumored that Alanis Morrissette wrote her 1995 rage-filled hit "You Oughta Know" about her ex, Full House actor Dave Coulier. The two had dated for a couple years prior to the song's release but Morrissette has never acknowledged publicly that it was about him. Well, in a recent SiriusXM interview, 'Mr. Duplicity' shares what it was like for him to first hear the song on the radio and realize it was a) Alanis singing, and b) about him.

"I'm driving in Detroit and I've got my radio on. I hear the hook for 'You Oughta Know' come on the radio, and I'm like, 'Wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I hear the voice and I'm like, 'Wow, this girl can sing.' And I had no idea that this was the record. And I'm listening to the lyrics going, 'Ooh…Oh, no. I can't be this guy.'"