The only man to never have seen a woman

In 1938, Mihailo Tolotos died at age 82. He's considered to have been the only man to have lived such a long life "without ever seeing a woman." Tolotos, whose mother died at childbirth, lived all his years as a monk in one of Greece's Mt. Athos monasteries, where only men are permitted. Of course, Tolotos's claim to fame doesn't account for people who are blind since birth, but it's still a rather curious story anyway.

(Weird Universe)

Edinburg Daily Courier (10/29/38):

(This is a Boing Boing reader favorite from 2016)