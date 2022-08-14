Ben Wilson is a London artist who makes incredible paintings on top of littered chewing gum. I'm impressed by the amount of detail that he's able to fit into such small patches of gum. It would be so cool to be walking down the street and come across one of these pieces, which remind me of tiny portals into other worlds. Wilson says that legally, as long as he is only painting atop the gum that someone else has littered, he isn't breaking any laws because this is considered a form of recycling. Londoners: have you ever come across one of these chewing gum masterpieces while walking down the street?