Kitty cats crawl through a surreal landscape in video paired with Magnetic Fields song

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Kitty cats crawl through a surreal landscape in this animation paired with the fantastic Magnetic Fields song "Epitaph For My Heart." The animation has an M.C. Escher feel to it. Black and white cut-out shapes are used to construct a world of cats and warping buildings. I'm now going to think of this lovely video every time I hear Epitaph For My Heart.