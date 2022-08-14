"Mud and Merchandise at Woodstock '94" compares the event with the original Woodstock festival of '69

Mud and merchandise at Woodstock '94 is a CBC news report comparing the event with the original Woodstock festival of '69. The footage shows heaps of tents strewn about in a muddy, trash-covered field. I like this one fellow at 0:30 who is embracing the mud by taking a head-to-toe bath in it. A dude at 0:56 is laying in the mud with an injury, but refuses to leave until he can see his favorite band play. The festival also sold expensive sweatshirts and merchandise to help support this fun-filled event. Last but not least, it took weeks to clean up all the trash left behind. The memories, though, will last a lifetime.