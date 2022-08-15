Arizona GOP governor candidate praises Trump and DeSantis for their large penises

Qurious Kari Lake joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at an Arizona rally, where she cooed about his BDE (Big Dick Energy). "He has the same BDE that we want all of our leaders to have."

That guy has a backbone made of steel I'll tell you what he's got. I don't know if you heard of this, but he's got BDE. Anybody know what that means? Ask your kids about it later. I call it Big DeSantis energy. Right? He's got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has. And frankly, he has the same kind of BDE that we want all of our elected leaders to have

It seems like Lake's been reading her bible, particularly Ezekiel 23:19-21.