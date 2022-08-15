Artist creating a 'real-life time machine' in VR after wearing cameras on his face for a year

Self-proclaimed "Mad Scientist" Lucas Rizzotto wants to experience his own life–from his own perspective– in virtual reality. So, he wore cameras for a full year and traveled around the world to capture VR-worthy moments. Now he's building a Back to the Future-inspired "real-life time machine" to take those moments and be able to access them in full immersion using an Oculus. The Patreon-funded artist comments, "This is by far the craziest thing I've ever done."

Here are the first four videos showing where he's at in the process:

This project reminds me of something my friend Mike Wooldridge has been saying for years, "I want to spend the second half of my life watching a recording of the first."

thumbnail: XRISTOFOROV/Shutterstock.com