Free Japan House LA webinar tomorrow: Tradition and Modernity in Japanese Bamboo Baskets

My family and I went to Japan House LA a little while ago for the opening of an incredible new exhibit about woven bamboo. It features an installation by bamboo artist Tanabe Chikuunsai IV. (See the time-lapse below of him and his apprentices assembling it.) The exhibit runs from Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Tomorrow, Japan House LA is hosting a webinar about Japanese woven bamboo baskets. The event is free, and I promise you'll be astounded by the beauty of these baskets.