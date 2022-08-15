Love Death + Robots renewed for a fourth season

Netflix has a fantastic roster of animated shows and movies. Last year, the streaming service unveiled the slickly constructed Arcane, based on League of Legends, to tremendous critical acclaim. On the film side of the fence, The Mitchells vs. The Machines gave Netflix an exhilarating romp for the whole family that rivaled the best offerings of Pixar movies. Plus, Netflix suffers from no shortage of gorgeous animes like Baki, Castlevania, and Devilman: Crybaby.

Despite how impressive the aforementioned projects are, Love Death + Robots is easily the crown jewel across all of Netflix's animated offerings. Taking an anthology approach to animation, Love Death + Robots plays like a cartoon version of the Twilight Zone with a healthy dose of Black Mirror thrown in for good measure. If you've never watched the series, now would be the perfect time to start because, according to Variety, Netflix has just green-lit the fourth season.