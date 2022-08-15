Marjorie Taylor Greene blatantly tells her voters to cheat in November

There's nothing graceful about Qongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA). In 2021, the Big Lie promoter who cried voter fraud said, "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully." Now Georgia's shameless peach is encouraging voter fraud, telling Georgians to "vote 1, 2, 3 times — whatever" it takes for her to win (see below). And the cancer spreads.

Front page thumbnail image by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Marjorie Taylor Greene, CC BY-SA 2.0