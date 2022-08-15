Over $100K raised so far after library defunded for having LGBTQ+ books

Patmos Library in western Michigan is getting a crowdsourced lifeline after conservative taxpayers voted against a proposal to use tax funds to support it because approximately 90 titles "could be" LGBTQ-related, reports NBC News. The shortfall of $245K would result in the library's closure in a year, according to its Board President Larry Walton. In response to the vote, a resident and dad of two, Jesse Dillman, organized a GoFundMe campaign to ensure the library stays open. As of this writing, nearly $130K in donations has been raised of the $245K needed. And, Dillman writes in an update, the vote will be put on the November ballot again, in the hope that "the attention and understanding of the situation will counter the misinformation (and anti-library campaign) that put the library in jeopardy."

(Digg)