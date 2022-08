Programmer Nao_u made a traditional side-scrolling shoot-em-up using artwork generated by Midjourney. It's a striking example of how AI generators can facilitate and help human artists by providing quality work on-demand, and with a given aesthetic—though I daresay it is a Midjourneyish aesthetic. Be sure to see the whole thread for individual works. [via Rob Sheridan]

Update: Ernie Smith writes about the potential of AI output to inspire art in mediums beyond the generated work's.