Tokyo's most unusual electronics shop closes its doors after 62 years

In the heart of Akihabara, Tokyo's legendary "Electric Town," nestled inside the famous Radio Kaikan commercial building, you'll find a tiny booth absolutely packed with with switches, resistors, capacitors, integrated circuits, and—immersed in it all—a man. His name is Koichi, and he has been a celebrated part of Tokyo maker culture since 1979. Taking over his father's electronics stall, Koichi's shop became a point of attraction for students, teachers, and hobbyists. But now, after 62 years, Koichi has decided to close the doors.

In the incredible interview above with Tokyo Lens, Kochi discusses the beginnings, the highs, the lows, the products, and the people of his shop that is so small and stocked that a crawlspace under the counter is his only entrance. While Kochi will officially close the doors on August 20, 2022, his aura of inspiration will live on in engineers, educators, makers, and countless viral photos of the riches inside his legendary stall.

Arigato gozaimashita! Sayonara, Koichi-san.