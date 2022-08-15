This thirsty pumpkin is getting fatter by the hour, thanks to a steady diet of water, sunshine, and CO2.
Watch this time-lapse of a 700-pound pumpkin gaining 49 pounds a day
Time-lapse of a wee little seed turning into a 1,300 pound pumpkin
This time-lapse of a seed turning into a 600kg pumpkin is a reminder of how strange and powerful plants are. It's also quite satisfying to watch. As the pumpkin grows, it almost looks like a balloon being inflated with air. The hat on the table next to it shows just how gigantic this pumpkin becomes… READ THE REST
Watch this Timelapse of a pumpkin growing from a seed
According to the YouTube description, this pumpkin reached a point where it was growing more than a foot and a half and gaining about 37 pounds a day, until it finally reached some 1300 pounds. Is this the great pumpkin? READ THE REST
Farmer shows how he turns pumpkins into Frankenstein heads
Already known for their oversized record-setting gourds, the folks at Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins in Benson, Utah are in the spotlight again. Two videos that demonstrate how they mold pumpkins growing on the vine to look like Frankenstein heads are going viral on TikTok. The fully-formed pumpkins cost $75/head when you buy them directly from… READ THE REST
