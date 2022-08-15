Whole Foods CEO looking forward to being called "crazy John" after years of having right-wing opinions "muzzled"

John Mackey, the outgoing CEO of Whole Foods, is angry at young people and the left. They don't want to buy $6 bottles of Asparagus Water and they don't want to help him sell it, either.

"They're taking over everything. It looks like they've taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they've taken over the military. And it's just continuing. You know, I'm a capitalist at heart, and I believe in liberty and capitalism," he said. "Those are my twin values. And I feel like, you know, with the way freedom of speech is today, the movement on gun control, a lot of the liberties that I've taken for granted most of my life, I think, are under threat."

A good reminder that "Whole Foods", like corporate left/green/woke-washing in general, is nothing more than marketing from the same place that gave us union-busting, Superfund sites and asbestos-laced baby powder.