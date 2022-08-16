Activists recorded pouring bottles of milk on floor at Harrod's department store

I wonder if these Animal Rebellion activists won many supporters by pouring milk on the floor of Harrod's department store in London?

At the beginning of the video, we see a woman standing outside the store. She says, "Hi, I'm Cath (?) from Animal Rebellion. I'm about to go into Harrods to pour all of the milk on the floor to convey that milk is destructive to the planet and cruel to animals.

Then the video cuts to the inside of the store, where we see people opening glass bottles of milk and pouring them onto the floor. An employee approaches them and says, "Why are you doing this? I'm going to call security." She makes good on her promise, and a team of private security guards comes in to haul off the protesters. At 0:55, you can see someone slip and fall in a milk puddle.

At the end of the video, you can see Cath playing dead on the floor.

From the Animal Rebellion website: